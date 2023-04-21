Fisher's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12-1 in Illinois high school softball action on April 21.

In recent action on April 15, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Fisher took on LeRoy on April 14 at LeRoy High School.

