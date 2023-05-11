Coal City walked the high-wire before edging Morris 2-1 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 11.
In recent action on May 4, Coal City faced off against Plano.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.