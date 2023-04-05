Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Coal City passed in a 4-3 victory at Pontiac's expense for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 5.

In recent action on March 30, Pontiac faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Coal City took on Peotone on March 28 at Peotone High School.

