Chicago DePaul posted a narrow 9-7 win over Wheaton St. Francis in Illinois high school softball action on May 13.
In recent action on May 6, Wheaton St Francis faced off against Chicago Payton and Chicago DePaul took on Elmhurst IC Catholic on May 6 at Chicago DePaul.
