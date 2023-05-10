Clinton called "game" in the waning moments of a 6-3 defeat of Eureka in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 10.

In recent action on May 3, Eureka faced off against Lowpoint-Washburn and Clinton took on Decatur St Teresa on May 4 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.