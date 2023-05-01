An electrician would've been needed to get Shelbyville on the scoreboard because Teutopolis wouldn't allow it in a 10-0 shutout in Illinois high school softball on May 1.

In recent action on April 24, Shelbyville faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Teutopolis took on Tuscola on April 18 at Teutopolis High School.

