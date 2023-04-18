A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Poplar Grove North Boone shutout Springfield Lutheran 15-0 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 7, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Rochelle.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.