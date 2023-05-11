Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Eureka 12-5 in Illinois high school softball action on May 11.
In recent action on May 3, Eureka faced off against Lowpoint-Washburn and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Champaign St. Thomas More on May 6 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
