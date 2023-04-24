Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Chicago Whitney Young bottled Chicago Lake View 17-0 during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 17, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Jones on April 19 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School.

