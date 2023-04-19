Chicago Whitney Young's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Chicago Jones 13-0 in Illinois high school softball action on April 19.
In recent action on April 12, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Whitney Young took on Oak Park Fenwick on April 14 at Oak Park Fenwick High School.
