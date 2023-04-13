In recent action on March 29, Chicago Northtown faced off against Chicago Christ the King and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Lake View on March 30 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.