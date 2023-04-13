It would have taken a herculean effort for Chicago Bulls College Prep to claim this one, and Chicago UIC wouldn't allow that in a 22-8 decision in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 13.

In recent action on March 30, Chicago UIC faced off against Chicago Hope.

