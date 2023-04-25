An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Chicago UIC turned out the lights on Chicago Bulls College Prep 18-3 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Chicago Muchin and Chicago UIC took on Chicago Speer on April 18 at Chicago UIC College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.