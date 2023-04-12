An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Lake View on the scoreboard because Chicago Taft wouldn't allow it in a 21-0 shutout at Chicago Lake View High on April 12 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on March 30, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Taft took on Evanston on March 30 at Evanston Township High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.