Chicago St. Ignatius charged Chicago De La Salle and collected a 9-6 victory for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 25.
In recent action on April 19, Chicago De La Salle faced off against River Forest Trinity and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Tinley Park on April 21 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.