Chicago St. Ignatius dominated from start to finish in an imposing 7-1 win over Aurora Rosary for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 27.

In recent action on April 20, Aurora Rosary faced off against Lisle and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Tinley Park on April 21 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.