Chicago Speer gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Noble Street 16-1 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago Noble Street faced off against Chicago Pritzker and Chicago Speer took on Chicago Muchin on April 15 at Chicago Muchin College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.