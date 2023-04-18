Chicago Speer showed top form to dominate Chicago UIC during a 20-6 victory at Chicago Uic College Prep on April 18 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 13, Chicago UIC faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Speer took on Chicago Pritzker on April 13 at Chicago Pritzker College Prep.
