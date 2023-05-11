Chicago Schurz's defense was a brick wall that stopped Chicago Tilden cold, resulting in a 23-0 victory at Chicago Tilden High on May 11 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 3, Chicago Tilden faced off against Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago Clark on April 27 at Chicago Clark High School.

