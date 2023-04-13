Chicago Rickover Naval's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 8-2 win over Chicago Juarez on April 13 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago Senn and Chicago Rickover Naval took on Chicago Clemente on March 30 at Chicago Clemente Academy.
