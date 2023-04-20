Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Chicago Roosevelt as it was blanked 16-0 by Chicago Rickover Naval for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 20.

In recent action on April 10, Chicago Roosevelt faced off against Chicago Juarez and Chicago Rickover Naval took on Chicago Juarez on April 13 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy.

