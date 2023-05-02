Chicago Resurrection finally found a way to top Chicago Mother Mcauley 7-6 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 27, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against Downers Grove South and Chicago Resurrection took on Burbank St Laurence on April 28 at Chicago Resurrection High School.
