Chicago Prosser's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 20-10 win over Chicago Juarez for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 27.

In recent action on April 20, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Prosser took on Chicago Jones on April 21 at Chicago Prosser Academy.

