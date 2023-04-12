Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Payton passed in a 4-3 victory at Chicago Von Steuben's expense at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center on April 12 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Payton took on Chicago ITW David Speer on March 31 at Chicago Payton College Prep.
