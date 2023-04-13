Chicago Payton showed it had the juice to douse Chicago Hope in a runs barrage during an 18-7 win for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 13.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Hope faced off against Chicago UIC and Chicago Payton took on Chicago ITW David Speer on March 31 at Chicago Payton College Prep.
