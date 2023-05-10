Chicago Payton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Amundsen 7-4 for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 10.
In recent action on May 2, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Payton took on Wheaton St Francis on May 6 at Chicago Payton College Prep.
