A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Chicago Northside defeated Chicago Jones 9-7 at Chicago Jones College Prep High on April 24 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 19, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Northside took on Chicago Von Steuben on April 19 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.

