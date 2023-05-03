Chicago Northside's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Lindblom 11-1 for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 3.

In recent action on April 27, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Northside took on Park Ridge Maine East on April 29 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.