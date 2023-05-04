Chicago Northside's defense kept Chicago Pritzker under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 17-0 decision in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Pritzker faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Northside took on Park Ridge Maine East on April 29 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School.

