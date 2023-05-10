Chicago Muchin eventually plied victory away from Chicago Bulls College Prep 7-6 on May 10 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on May 4, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Muchin took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on May 3 at Chicago Bulls College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.