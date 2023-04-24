A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Mother Mcauley's direction just enough to squeeze past Wilmette Loyola 5-4 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 12, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago Resurrection and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on New Lenox Providence Catholic on April 18 at Chicago Mother Mcauley High School.
