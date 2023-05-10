Chicago Lindblom put together a victorious gameplan to stop Champaign Academy 17-13 at Champaign Academy High on May 10 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on May 5, Champaign Academy faced off against Wilmette Regina Dominican and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Northside on May 3 at Chicago Lindblom Academy.
