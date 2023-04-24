An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Kennedy on the scoreboard because Chicago Lincoln Park wouldn't allow it in a 20-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 24.
In recent action on April 14, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Juarez and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Latin on April 18 at Chicago Latin School.
