An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Kennedy on the scoreboard because Chicago Lincoln Park wouldn't allow it in a 20-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 24.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.