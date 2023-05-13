A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Lane Tech nabbed it to nudge past Libertyville 2-1 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 13.

In recent action on April 29, Libertyville faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Jones on May 3 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School.

