Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when Chicago Lane Tech bottled Chicago Jones 15-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 25, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Lane Tech took on Norridge Ridgewood on April 28 at Norridge Ridgewood High School.
