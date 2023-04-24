A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Chicago Lane Tech shutout Chicago Payton 14-0 in Illinois high school softball on April 24.
In recent action on April 20, Chicago Payton faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago Lane Tech took on Park Ridge Maine East on April 18 at Park Ridge Maine East High School.
