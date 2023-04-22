Chicago Kennedy lit up the scoreboard on April 22 to propel past Chicago Goode for an 18-6 victory at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy on April 22 in Illinois softball action

In recent action on April 12, Chicago Goode faced off against Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Juarez on April 14 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.