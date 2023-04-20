Chicago Juarez weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 5-3 victory against Chicago Steinmetz in Illinois high school softball action on April 20.

In recent action on April 13, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Juarez took on Chicago Kennedy on April 14 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy.

