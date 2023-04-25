An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Chicago Jones turned out the lights on Chicago Lake View 10-5 in Illinois high school softball on April 25.

In recent action on April 17, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Jones took on Chicago Whitney Young on April 19 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School.

