Chicago Intrinsic put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Chicago UIC in a 23-19 decision in Illinois high school softball on April 26.

In recent action on April 18, Chicago UIC faced off against Chicago Speer and Chicago Intrinsic took on Champaign Academy on April 13 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.