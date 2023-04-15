Chicago Heights Marian had its hands full but finally brushed off Lisle Benet 5-1 in Illinois high school softball on April 15.

In recent action on April 3, Chicago Heights Marian faced off against Chicago Butler and Lisle Benet took on Aurora Metea Valley on April 11 at Aurora Metea Valley High School.

