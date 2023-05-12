The cardiac kids of Chicago Goode unleashed every advantage to outlast Chicago Intrinsic 12-10 during this Illinois softball game.
Recently on May 3, Chicago Goode squared off with Chicago Bogan in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.