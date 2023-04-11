Chicago Goode sent Chicago Intrinsic home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 13-0 decision in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Intrinsic faced off against Chicago Kelvyn Park and Chicago Goode took on Chicago Julian on March 30 at Chicago Julian High School.
