Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago DePaul College Prep put away Chicago Bulls College Prep 19-1 at Chicago Bulls College Prep on April 10 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on March 28, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Champaign Academy and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago De La Salle on April 5 at Chicago DePaul College Prep.
