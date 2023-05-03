Chicago De La Salle scored early and often to roll over Chicago Von Steuben 15-1 in Illinois high school softball action on May 3.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Chicago Pritzker and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago DePaul on April 26 at Chicago DePaul.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.