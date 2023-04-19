Chicago De La Salle unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off River Forest Trinity 11-5 Wednesday during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 8, River Forest Trinity faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago De La Salle took on Windsor on April 12 at Windsor High School.
