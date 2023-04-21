Chicago De La Salle controlled the action to earn an impressive 12-2 win against Chicago Lincoln Park on April 21 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on April 11, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Melrose Park Walther Christian and Chicago De La Salle took on Windsor on April 12 at Windsor High School.
