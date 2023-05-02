Chicago De La Salle delivered all the smoke to disorient Aurora Rosary and flew away with a 17-2 win in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 2.
In recent action on April 27, Aurora Rosary faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago DePaul on April 26 at Chicago DePaul.
