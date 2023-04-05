Chicago De La Salle could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago DePaul College Prep in a 9-8 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on March 29, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago St. Ignatius on March 30 at Chicago De La Salle.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.