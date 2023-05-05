Chicago Collins' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Chicago Raby 16-1 for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 5.
Recently on April 27, Chicago Raby squared off with Chicago Farragut in a softball game.
